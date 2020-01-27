Justin Baldoni

“I have the hallow [SIC] feeling in the lot of my stomach. Ugh. Tragedy has a way of cutting through all the other b.s and reminding us all what really matters,” the Jane the Virgin alum wrote via social media. “When people we idolize, watch on TV, or see every day vanish in such a horrific way it reminds me of how fleeting and temporary this all is. Feeling heartbroken today. Feeling so deeply for his family. His wife and daughters. But especially thinking of his little girl who was with him, and there’s something about them being together that brings me comfort.” He added: “Maybe it’s me searching for the silver lining or just reading these words from `Abdu’l-Bahá. Regardless. Love is what brings us into this world and what will be the only thing we leave behind. Praying for them all today. May these words comfort anyone struggling with loss today. Tomorrow or anytime in the future. Especially the loss of an innocent child. When we reframe what this world really is in the context of a creator it helps…just a little make sense of it all.”