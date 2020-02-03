Justin Timberlake

“The last conversation that we shared was about being fathers and what that meant,” the singer wrote, concluding a lengthy Instagram tribute to the late athlete. “That was, beyond all the things that we could do in this world, our true legacy. Who our children are and what beautiful people they will become. And, I guess right now, without being able to find all the words, THAT father connection is what is most devastating for me. I am sending my love to Vanessa and your family and to the families of everyone connected in the mourning of this terrible tragedy. My heart is broken and my family lifts you up in our thoughts and prayers.”