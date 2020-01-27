Kaley Cuoco

“Been sitting here for a few hours completely gutted by this news .. Kobe – this one is gonna hurt for a long long time,” the Big Bang Theory alum wrote on social media. “I feel so lucky being able to witness your brilliance court side so many times including your record scoring game. I loved basketball because of you. I compared every athlete to you. You made your mark on this earth and will always be the GOAT. My future children will know it was you!! Deepest prayers for Kobe, GiGi, Vanessa their 3 daughters, the entire Bryant family and the additional lives that were also lost in today’s tragedy.”