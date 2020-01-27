Kendall Jenner

“Sadly, i never personally knew you, but knowing i’m capable of all these emotions for someone i only knew from a far makes me feel more human than ever,” the model wrote alongside a series of photos of the basketball legend via Instagram. “You had the magical ability of bringing people together, through sports and through your soul. we feel you so heavily today, i know you can feel us too. rest peacefully Kobe, Gigi and the rest of the passengers we lost today. my heart truly goes out to all the families. give a big hug to the people you love today and always.”