Nikki Bella

“Extremely saddened to hear about Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi. Incredibly shocked,” the Total Divas star wrote via social media. “Just doesn’t seem real. Everyday is so fragile. Life is so precious. Kobe, thank you for having an amazing impact on so many people in this world. There is so much love being shared today because of you. RIP Kobe and Gigi. Thank you for the memories, the inspiration and the example of leadership and giving back. Sending so much light and love to Vanessa and their family.”