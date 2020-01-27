Olivia Wilde

The actress shared a memorable quote from Bryant himself, when he wrote a letter to the game of basketball via social media on Sunday. “Dear Basketball, from the moment I started rolling my dad’s tube socks and shooting imaginary game-winning shots in the Great Western Forum I knew one thing was real: I fell in love with you. A love so deep I gave you my all – from my mind & body to my spirit & soul,” the quote read. “You asked for my hustle, I gave you my heart because it came with so much more. I played through the sweat and hurt not because challenge called me, but because you called me. I did everything for you, because that’s what you do when someone makes you feel as alive as you’ve made me feel. You gave a six-year-old boy his Laker dream and I’ll always love you for it.”