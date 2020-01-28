Ryan Seacrest

“We are all feeling the presence of Kobe Bryant here at Staples Center,” the Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost shared via Instagram from the 2020 Grammys on Sunday. “He was a legend on the court and a hero to the LA community. He inspired us with his hard work, family values, and Mamba Mentality – to be better today than you were yesterday. The legacy he left behind will never be forgotten. Tonight we honor Kobe, his daughter Gianna, and the lives lost on that flight. Our hearts and condolences go out to Vanessa and the families who are affected by this tragedy.”