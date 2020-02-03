Steph and Ayesha Curry

“A lot of questions right now. Our faith is being tested… but all I can say is thank you 🙏🏽. May you and Gianna rest easy!” the Golden State Warriors captioned a photo with Kobe on Sunday via Instagram.

Hours later, Steph’s wife, Ayesha Curry, shared a photo of Kobe and Gianna.

“Dear Lord, please cover Vanessa and her family. Sending infinite prayers,” the cookbook author wrote. “My heart aches for her and the girls. I’ve written and deleted 100 times today. I have no words and they’re never going to come out the way I want them to. Praying for peace and protection over this family and other families involved. Rest In Peace and power, Gigi and Kobe.”