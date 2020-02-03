Tiger Woods

The golfer’s caddie informed him that Kobe died after he finished 18 holes at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego on Sunday. “It’s a shocker to everyone. I’m unbelievably sad, and it’s one of the more tragic days. The reality is setting in because I was just told about five minutes ago,” Woods told reporters after the round. “Life is very fragile, as we all know. You can be gone at any given time and we have to appreciate the moments that we have. I just can’t imagine what his family’s going through right now.”