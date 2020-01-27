Val Chmerkovskiy

“You inspired me… from the way you worked, to the way you led, to the way you carried yourself. You were a great man, flawed in ways, which made your greatness even more inspiring,” the Dancing With the Stars champ wrote on Instagram. “Love you Kobe. One of my greatest moments was meeting you and speaking with you. It wasn’t in passing which made me feel so special. It was thoughtful and articulate. The conversations were real and beyond motivational. You told me “I was an inspirational dude and more people should hear my story” I left your house and texted all my friends like yo “one of the most inspirational figures of our time called me ‘inspirationaI’.” I couldn’t believe it. This tiny moment left such an impact on me it motivated me to do just that, it helped silence so many doubts and so many doubters. “If Kobe thinks I should, well damn who cares what my little insecurities think.” I couldn’t believe that when I reached out to you years later, expecting no reply in return, and you gave me a quote for my book. The book your words motivated me to write in the first place. You didn’t have to do that, especially not for me. It sucks that you had to go this way, for me to really grasp the importance of you being in my life and the lives of all my dear friends. Your actions mentored me from afar, and I will never forget you. I love you Kobe, may you Rest In Peace. My heart breaks for your daughters and for your wife. Anyway I can be of service to you @vanessabryant at this time and for all time, I will be there. Heartbroken. With love and my deepest respect, Rest In Peace Kobe. #ripkobebryant.”