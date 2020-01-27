Zoe Saldana

The Avatar actress shared her thoughts on the loss of Bryant via Instagram writing, “Impossible to grasp this news today. As a mother and a wife my whole heart goes out to Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka and Capri. Today this Mother and children are facing the most challenging moment of their lives. Their hearts and spirit are breaking so please let’s all hold this space of pain with them. The weight will be unbearable to carry alone. Let’s keep them in our thoughts, our prayers, our hearts, and spirit.”