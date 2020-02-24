Having Kaavia

“When Gab and I first got together, she didn’t really want kids,” Wade explained. “But I think once we saw that we can parent together with my kids, we both felt like it would be cool to have one from scratch.”

Union revealed that the couple were “so excited” when they started trying, but she would miscarry around the six or eight week mark for years.

“I’m watching my wife go through a lot physically,” Wade said. “It became a point where it was like, ‘Oh wait, now I may lose you in the process.’ There’s not only one way to have your family. So we just started having conversations.”

The twosome ultimately opted for a surrogate and welcomed daughter Kaavia in November 2018.

“My immediate thing was even if I go through with getting a surrogate, I don’t get to be, like, a ‘real mom,’” Union admitted. “And it took a long time to be like, ‘Let’s go for it. Let’s try.’”