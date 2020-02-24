LeBron Goes Back to Cleveland

Wade was at the height of his career with LeBron James and Chris Bosh joined him on the Miami Heat in 2010. After winning two championships, James announced his plans to go back to Cleveland in 2014.

“Me and Bron just got off the phone, he let me know that it was official,” Wade recalled. “I wanted to make him feel OK with his decision. Not saying that it didn’t affect me and it didn’t hurt a little bit, but I supported him going back. I knew that for his career to be complete, he was going to have to go back. He was going to have to win a championship without me and Bosh.”

After the Miami Heat signed Bosh and lost James, Wade felt neglected because they didn’t come to him with an offer right away. He ultimately took a two-year deal with the team, but always felt Miami Heat President Pat Riley didn’t value or protect him enough.

“I expected more out of Pat. … Pat f—ked up the situation with me,” Wade said. “He should have handled it better with me. … I thought if anyone was going to take care of me Pat would make sure I’m good because Pat’s seen what I’ve done for the organization.”

Riley, for his part, appeared in the doc and agreed. “That bothers me to this day,” he said about the 2014 season.

After one season with the Chicago Bulls and one season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Wade returned to Miami for “one last dance.” After welcoming his first child with Union, he knew it was time to walk away from the game.