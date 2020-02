Taking in His Nephew

After he got custody of his older two kids, Wade’s nephew Dahveon Morris started living with them. “I felt that [Dahveon] would be kind of left out,” he explained, noting that Dahveon and Zaire were close and the same age. “I asked my sister, [I said], ‘My environment would be better for him than the environment that he’s living in now.’ She agreed. So I was already getting two, why not get another one?”