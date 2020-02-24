Celebrations Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin Celebrate Their Engagement With Bachelor Nation: Party Pics By Kathy Campbell February 23, 2020 Instagram 11 9 / 11 Perfect Setting The party was held at a home with a pool and views of the city. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Is Now Streaming: Watch Episode 2 Shoppers Say This Is the Softest Cardigan You’ll Ever Own La Adelita Tequila: The Hottest New Drink in Aspen More News