February 2022

After the “Shivers” crooner won Songwriter of the Year at the BRITs, he gave his wife a sweet peck before thanking her tireless support in his speech.

“My wife Cherry who, at the drop of a hat, will come to the middle of nowhere to a really secluded studio and live in-house and is so supportive while we just make songs and songs and songs,” Sheeran said during the ceremony. “So thank you so much. You’re the best.”