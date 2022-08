2014: Hasselbeck Criticizes O’Donnell’s Return

Amid reports that O’Donnell would be returning as a permanent host for season 18, Hasselbeck called into Fox & Friends to express her astonishment. “Here in comes to The View the very woman who’s spit in the face of our military, spit in the face of her own network, and, really spit in the face of a person who stood by her and had civilized debates for the time that she was there,” she said.