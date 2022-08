2014: Hasselbeck Defends Herself

After Behar called Hasselbeck’s comments “below the belt” and “kind of a nasty thing to say,” the former reality star — who was dismissed from the show in 2013 — defended herself on Instagram. “I don’t hate Rosie,” she wrote. “I actually called to talk to her 7 years ago. She did not want to speak to me. I am happy to have a [conversation] about why I would never defend her 2007 comments below.”