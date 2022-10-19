Elizabeth Holmes’ Husband: Everything to Know About Billy Evans

How Did Elizabeth Holmes Meet Billy Evans?

The couple met at a 2017 party in the San Francisco Bay Area, about two years after Elizabeth’s fraud had been exposed. The hotel heir told friends that she was nothing like how she had been portrayed in the media.

“Days later, I was hanging out with Billy and he said, ‘You won’t believe who I met! She’s not as the articles portray her to be,” a colleague told the New York Post.

Cut to 2019, and the two were engaged. Evans proposed with his college ring from MIT instead of going the more traditional diamond route. The hotel heir always wore his class ring on his pinky finger — it was incredibly special to him, and now, he was giving it to her.