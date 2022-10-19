Elizabeth Holmes’ Husband: Everything to Know About Billy Evans

Who Is Billy Evans?

Evans grew up near San Diego and attended Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics in 2015.

Once he graduated, Evans attempted to create a luxury healthcare start-up that would transport affluent Chinese clients to the United States for concierge medical attention, with amenities like chauffeured car services, beautiful hotels and top-notch health care, New York Post reports — though the project never came to fruition.

The tech guru’s first official job out of college was at LinkedIn, where he was a strategy and analytics leadership program analyst from July 2015 to 2017. He then moved on to Luminar Technologies, which produces sensors for self-driving cars, taking on the role of manager of special projects. He was working there when he and Holmes began their relationship.