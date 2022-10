Who Plays Billy Evans in ‘The Dropout’?

In The Dropout, the 2022 Hulu miniseries based on Holmes’ life, featured Oscar nominee Amanda Seyfried as the billionaire, while The Sinner alum Garrett Coffey portrayed Evans. Naveen Andrews played Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani.

The title of the hit series refers to Holmes’ decision to drop out of Stanford University’s School of Engineering at the age of 19 to start the now-defunct Theranos.