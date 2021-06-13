March 2015

The Bedazzled star revealed that her ex was one of the “kindest, most loyal people in the universe” when reflecting on their bond surviving their split.

“I mean, there wasn’t a question of us not being best friends,” Hurley told Access Hollywood in March 2015. “I think when you’ve been with someone for a long time, they are family. And to me, he’s like a big brother. Or not even a big brother, ’cause sometimes I’m more grown up than him. But we’re like siblings now.”

Hurley also clarified that there is nothing romantic between her and Grant.

“No, there’s no romantic flicker, but we love each other a lot,” she said. “I mean, I love him passionately. I love him like I love my son and my brother, and I used to love my father. It’s a grand passion.”

She continued: “But I think it’s quite nice when you realize you can have a passionate friendship with someone, but it’s not actually sexual. It’s just really intense feelings of love, I guess.”