Late 2020

The couple took an arguably more serious step in their partnership before marriage: enduring COVID lockdown together. In an August essay for The Hollywood Reporter, Olsen explained that she was “growing and harvesting my own produce” and that she and Arnett hired a landscaper to make her “lifelong dream” as a gardener a reality.

“Looking back now on the past five months or so,” she wrote, “my experience gardening has truly ebbed and flowed with my own emotional processing of the lockdown.”