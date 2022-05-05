Everything Elizabeth Olsen Has Said About Her Sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley

Doing Her Own Thing

Growing up in Mary-Kate and Ashley’s shadow came with a few challenges. By age 10, Elizabeth planned to drop her last name and only go by only her first and middle names: Elizabeth Chase.

“During that time, I thought, ‘I don’t want to be associated with [Mary-Kate and Ashley],’ for some reason,” the Wind River actress told Glamour UK in April 2021. “I guess I understood what nepotism was, like, inherently as a 10-year-old. I don’t know if I knew the word, but there is some sort of association of not earning something that I think bothered me at a very young age.”