Everything Elizabeth Olsen Has Said About Her Sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley

Following In Their Footsteps

In addition to learning from the twins’ work ethic, Elizabeth got a detailed lesson in style from her big sisters.

“For two years, I didn’t buy anything. I’ve had this [grey faux-fur jacket] for two years. It was a sample from The Row that never got made,” the Martha Marcy May Marlene actress told ASOS magazine in 2012. “But even as a little kid, our parents made us go through our closets so often, so I had all their hand-me-downs. As I [outgrew] them, it was awful, because all my friends would get their clothes and I got nothing. Pants and shoes never fitted me after 14, but all my friends would say, ‘Oh this? This is Mary-Kate’s.’ I’d be like, ‘I hate you, that’s so cute.’”