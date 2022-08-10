Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Heche’s Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were

April 1997

Heche made the decision to bring DeGeneres as her plus one to the Los Angeles premiere of her movie Volcano, despite being told by the studio not to do it. The pair were allegedly escorted out of the theater before the end of the screening and asked not to attend the after party.

“I had told them that I was taking Ellen as my date, and I was told if I took Ellen, I would lose my Fox contract,” the Ohio native claimed during an October 2020 episode of Dancing With the Stars, noting that DeGeneres warned her that the decision could have major repercussions.