Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Heche’s Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were

August 2000

During the If These Walls Could Talk 2 premiere in March 2000, reporters asked what the walls of the couple’s estate would say about their romance, to which DeGeneres replied, “They’d be saying that we are very excited and we’re very happy and in love three years later.”

However, five months later, the twosome called it quits after more than three years together. They confirmed the news in a joint statement. “Unfortunately, we have decided to end our relationship,” the pair told the New York Daily News at the time. “It is an amicable parting, and we greatly value the three and a half years we have spent together. We hope everyone will respect our privacy through this difficult time.”