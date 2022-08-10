Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Heche’s Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were

August 2020

DeGeneres made headlines in July 2020 for allegedly facilitating a toxic workplace on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She later released an apology letter to her staff and WarnerMedia launched its own internal investigation into the claims. The talk show ended in 2022.

Heche, meanwhile, weighed in on the controversy surrounding her ex-girlfriend, calling on DeGeneres to own up to her part in the drama. “I haven’t spoken to Ellen in years. I’d listen to the people who have,” the Psycho actress said in Mr. Warburton magazine’s September 2020 cover story, which was released one month prior. “If I’m standing someplace and I don’t like what’s going on there and I stay there, it’s my fault.”

She continued: “So what are the actions that got me there and why can’t I get out of it easily if that’s not something that I want to be engaged in? Ellen is standing where she walks, and that is hers to continue that journey.”