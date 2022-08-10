Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Heche’s Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were

August 2022

Heche was involved in a fiery car crash in Los Angeles on August 5. The All Rise star became comatose after being taken to the hospital. “At this time she is in extreme critical condition she has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” a representative for the actress told Us on August 8. “She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”

DeGeneres reacted to the news of Heche’s accident while speaking with a photographer on August 10. “I don’t want anyone to be hurt,” she said, per Entertainment Tonight.