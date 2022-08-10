Top 5

Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Heche’s Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were

September 2001

The former talk show host told the Los Angeles Times that her split from Heche was the “first time I’ve had my heart broken, and it was in a big way.” DeGeneres detailed the breakup and claimed that she was left with a lot of questions.

“She walked out the door and I haven’t spoken to her since, I don’t have the answers,” she said. “I would love to have them myself. I would ask all of the questions that everyone else wants to ask … I’m left with everybody else wondering what happened. I don’t know.”

