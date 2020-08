Jay Leno

When hosting The Tonight Show, Leno welcomed DeGeneres as a guest multiple times and the pair remained friends ever since; he, in turn, has appeared on her show. In 2020, he defended the comedian. “I don’t discard a 40-year friendship on hearsay. The Ellen I know has raised over $125 million dollars for charity and has always been a kind and decent person,” he tweeted. “I fully support her.”