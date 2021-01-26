Ellen DeGeneres’ Most Controversial Moments Over the Years

Asking Dakota Johnson Why She Wasn’t Invited to a Party

Dakota Johnson lit up the internet in November 2019 after talking about her 30th birthday party on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In the viral clip, the Fifty Shades of Grey star and DeGeneres went back and forth about whether or not the TV host had received an invitation.

“I didn’t even know you liked me,” Johnson said during the interview, which some viewers saw as playful and funny while others called it awkward and tense. (It later came out that the actress’ party took place the same night that DeGeneres and Bush were at the NFL game.)