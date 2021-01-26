Ellen DeGeneres’ Most Controversial Moments Over the Years

Being Accused of Creating a Toxic Work Environment

One current and 10 former employees of The Ellen DeGeneres Show alleged in a July 2020 BuzzFeed News report that they had faced racism, fear and intimidation behind-the-scenes. In a second report by the website, 36 former staffers spoke out about alleged incidents of harassment, sexual misconduct and assault at the hands of top producers. Warner Bros. subsequently launched an internal investigation into the series, and three executives were ousted.

“On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect,” DeGeneres wrote in a letter to her staff, which Us obtained at the time. “Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.”