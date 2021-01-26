Ellen DeGeneres’ Most Controversial Moments Over the Years

Coming Out as Gay

After the Louisiana native came out in April 1997, ABC began putting a parental advisory warning at the beginning of each episode of Ellen due to the backlash she got. Some members of the LGBTQ community, including Chaz Bono, even spoke out against the show, complaining that it focused too much on gay rights after the star’s reveal. The show ended just one year later with its fifth season.

“It’s funny because all along that was my biggest fear, that it was going to get canceled,” DeGeneres recalled in an October 2015 interview. “Then it was all kinds of other lessons of learning what it’s like to not be loved and to be the butt of everybody’s joke on television and in magazines, so I had to learn what that feels like, to not let things like that get to you.”