Ellen DeGeneres’ Most Controversial Moments Over the Years

Revealing Mariah Carey’s Pregnancy

The People’s Choice Award winner raised eyebrows in November 2008 when she handed Mariah Carey a glass of champagne on The Ellen DeGeneres Show after the singer declined to comment on speculation that she was expecting her first child with then-husband Nick Cannon.

“I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment is all I can say. And I really have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath,” Carey, who welcomed twins Moroccan and Monroe with Cannon in April 2011, recalled to Vulture in August 2020. “I wasn’t ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage.”