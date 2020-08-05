2020

BuzzFeed News published back-to-back reports in July 2020 detailing long-standing rumors about the allegedly toxic work environment at The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The host apologized in an email to staffers, writing in part, “On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry.” Warner Bros. subsequently launched an investigation into the series, which resumed filming shortly after the scandal broke.

When season 18 premiered that September, DeGeneres wasted no time addressing what went down. “I know that I am in a position of privilege and power and I realize that with that comes responsibility. And I take responsibility for what happens at my show,” she said.