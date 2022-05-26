2021

In May 2021, DeGeneres announced her talk show will come to an end in 2022. “It’s going to be really hard on the last day, but I also know it’s time. I’m a creative person, and when you’re a creative person you constantly need to be challenged, which is why I decided to host the Oscars or why I decided to go back to stand up when I didn’t think I would. I just needed something to challenge me,” she told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “And as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore. I need something new to challenge me.”