Elon Musk and Amber Heard’s Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were

April 2022

During Depp’s defamation trial against Heard in early 2022, their former agent Christian Carino claimed the actress said she was “just filling space” by dating Musk. In a pre-recorded deposition, the talent agent recalled asking Heard why she was upset about her split from the CEO if she wasn’t “in love with him.”

Depp’s attorney’s later shared text exchanges between Carino and Heard with the court. “I hate that yet again a man lets me fall on the spikes by myself. Meaning, they are mad at me for leaving them and put things like this out there,” a text from the Aquaman actress read.

In the correspondence, Heard admitted that she wasn’t sure how to approach dating life again. “I don’t know how or where to start. There’s no way to begin,” she texted at the time. “Finally I am single, clear in my heart and mind.”