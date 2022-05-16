Elon Musk and Amber Heard’s Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were

February 2018

Five months after their split, Musk and Heard gave their relationship another try. The twosome confirmed that they had pulled the plug on their relationship for good one month later.

Heard wrote via Instagram, “Although we have broken up, Elon and I care deeply for one another and remain close. Thank you for the continued support, respect, and privacy during these difficult, very human times.”

Musk, for his part, later commented on another one of his ex-girlfriend’s Instagram posts, writing, “Although Amber and I did break up, we are still friends, remain close and love one another.”