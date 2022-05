May 2022

According to Heard, she became reacquainted with Musk after Depp “stood [her] up” at the 2016 Met Gala.

“I didn’t recognize [Elon] until we started talking and he reminded me we had met once before,” she said while taking the stand in Fairfax, Virginia. “He seemed like a real gentleman. He was really nice. He sat at a nearby table and we got to speaking that night and eventually became friends.”