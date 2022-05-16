Elon Musk and Amber Heard’s Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were

November 2017

“I just broke up with my girlfriend,” the philanthropist told Rolling Stone. “I was really in love, and it hurt bad. Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think.”

During the interview, Musk asked to be set up with someone as he faced the next chapter in his love life. “Is there anybody you think I should date? It’s so hard for me to even meet people,” he added. “I’m looking for a long-term relationship. I’m not looking for a one-night stand. I’m looking for a serious companion or soulmate, that kind of thing.”