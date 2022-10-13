Elon Musk’s Dating History: Justine Musk, Amber Heard, Grimes and More

Amber Heard

Amber Heard‘s name was splashed across countless trending headlines in the spring of 2022 thanks to her highly publicized defamation case opposite ex-husband Johnny Depp.

And in all that coverage, the Tesla CEO was brought up a fair amount as he and Heard became an item when she was fresh off her divorce from the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

Their friendship began on the set of the 2013 film Machete Kills. While Musk didn’t have a scene with her, he was smitten with the actress and reportedly began sending emails to the film’s director, Robert Rodriguez, among others, asking them to set up a meeting between him and the actress, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The filmmaker and others worked to set up a dinner, but the actress was a no-show, still dating Depp at the time. Eventually, the two became friendly.

In August 2017, they announced their split. The reason? Intense and incompatible schedules.

In February 2018, they decided to give it another go. But another month later, they confirmed it was over for good.

In August of that year, they told Us Weekly that they wanted to speak for themselves, explaining that distance negatively affected their relationship.

The Aquaman actress described her relationship with the mogul as “beautiful” and said they subsequently had a “beautiful friendship” that was based on their “core values” of intellectual curiosity, ideas, and conversation, along with a shared love for science.

Fast-forward to the Rum Diary actress’ intense defamation trial with Depp. Her former agent, Christian Carino, testified Heard confided to him that she was just “just filling space” by dating the business magnate.