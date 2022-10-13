Elon Musk’s Dating History: Justine Musk, Amber Heard, Grimes and More

Grimes

Grimes, a Canadian musician (born Claire Boucher), began dating Musk in April 2018. They made their public debut at the Met Gala.

Less than two years later, in January 2020, she announced her pregnancy through an Instagram post. Baby boy X Æ A-12 was born in May 2020.

The “Shinigami Eyes” singer explained the origins of the name through social media, defining “X” as “the unknown variable.”

Not long after his birth, the musician and her entrepreneur partner changed their son’s name to something just as unique: X Æ A-XII. This was done to abide by a California law that doesn’t allow numerals in names.

Three years after the romance began, Musk announced he and Grimes were “semi-separated” but still loved each other and were on “great terms.”

In March 2022, rumors were flying that Musk was dating Australian actress Natasha Bassett, but Grimes had told Vanity Fair she considered the PayPal cofounder her boyfriend. She clarified they were “very fluid” and living in separate houses.

She added that she didn’t expect “other people to understand it.”

In December 2021, the Indie-Pop singer and billionaire quietly welcomed a second child via surrogate. A baby girl named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.

But after the story was published, Grimes announced she and Elon had “broken up again.”