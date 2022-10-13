Elon Musk’s Dating History: Justine Musk, Amber Heard, Grimes and More

Justine Musk

Elon’s first spouse, Justine Musk, née Jennifer Justine Wilson, is a Canadian author. The pair met as students attending Queen’s University in Ontario, Canada.

In 2010, the author penned an essay in Marie Claire, recounting her experience in the seven-year marriage with her now ex-husband.

Justine recalled that the future billionaire appeared in front of her as she was heading to her dorm, but the “clean-cut, upper-class boy with a South African accent” just wasn’t her type.

Elon invited her out for ice cream. She accepted but later stood him up with a note on her dorm room door, opting to study instead. But he was persistent, showing up at the student center with “two chocolate-chip ice cream cones dripping down his hands.”

Justine would later write that the future Tesla CEO was “not a man who takes no for an answer.”

Years went by and the two remained friendly but never serious. She told her sister that if Elon ever called her again, she would go for it: “I might have missed something there,” she wrote in her Marie Claire essay. Elon called one week later.

The two married in 2000, but tragedy struck when their first son, Nevada Alexander, died in 2002 of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) at just 10 weeks old.

Justine and Elon continued to build their family, with twins Griffin and Vivian arriving in 2004, and triplets in 2006— Kai, Saxon, and Damian.

The marriage collapsed in spring 2008.