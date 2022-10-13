Elon Musk’s Dating History: Justine Musk, Amber Heard, Grimes and More

Shivon Zilis

Shivon Zilis is the director of operations and special projects at Musks’s Neuralink company, a neurotechnology company that develops implantable microchips for the brain. The executive is also the mother of his twins, who were quietly welcomed in November 2021.

Musk tweeted he was doing his “best to help the underpopulation crisis,” adding that a “collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far. Mark my words, they are sadly true.”

Zilis was born in Ontario, Canada in September 1985. According to the former Tesla Project Director’s website, she received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Yale University, where she studied economics and philosophy. During her time there, she was the goalie on the university ice hockey team.

Her website also states that “she cares most about machine intelligence for good.”

The two have yet to publicly address their connection.