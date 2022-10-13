Elon Musk’s Dating History: Justine Musk, Amber Heard, Grimes and More

Talulah Riley

Actress Talulah Riley is best known for her work in movies, having appeared in films including Pride & Prejudice and Thor: The Dark World. She is also a novelist.

The actress was engaged to the engineer within six weeks of his filing for divorce from his first wife, Justine. In 2010, the Inception actress and SpaceX CEO tied the knot.

Justine revealed to Marie Clarie that she and Riley got along really well. She even sent her ex-husband’s new love an email that stated, “I would rather live out the French-movie version of things, in which the two women become friends and various philosophies are pondered.”

While the marriage eventually dissolved two years after it began, it took a couple of attempts to end it finally. Musk filed for divorce … the first time.

They later reconciled and remarried in 2013.

However, on March 21, 2016, Riley filed for divorce. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason and sought spousal support. Before the filing, she and The Boring Company founder had been living apart for six months.

The breakup was reportedly amicable.