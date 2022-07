Rumors of an Affair

Musk called out a July 2022 report by the Wall Street Journal that claimed he had an affair with Nicole Shanahan.

“This is total bs,” he tweeted at the time about his alleged connection with Google cofounder Sergey Brin‘s estranged wife. “Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic.”

Musk added: “Haven’t even had sex in ages (sigh).”