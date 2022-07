The Social Media Posts

In July 2020, Musk came under fire when he wrote that “pronouns suck” via Twitter. His then-girlfriend Grimes weighed in on the controversial post, replying, “I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a [call]. I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn’t your heart.”

The Tesla founder, for his part, later clarified his stance. I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare,” he tweeted in December 2020.