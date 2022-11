Twitter Takeover

The polarizing billionaire received significant backlash when he officially purchased Twitter in late October 2022, immediately implementing new controversial practices, including charging $8 month to be verified and suspending, without warning, parody accounts not identified as such. Many stars left the platform in the wake of his takeover, including Gigi Hadid, Shonda Rhimes, Toni Braxton, Whoopi Goldberg and more.