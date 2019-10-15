He Had No Romantic Feelings for His Ex-Wife

After his romance with Reid ended, John grew close with recording engineer Renate Blauel. “On more than one occasion, I found myself idly reflecting that she was everything that I would have wanted a woman to be, if I was straight. Obviously, that was a big if,” he writes. During a night out in 1984, John asked Blauel to marry him — even though “there hadn’t been any hint of actual romance between us, not so much as a kiss.” She said yes, and they wed just two weeks later. But on the night of their wedding, they talked about the prospect of separating and agreed to “never publicly discuss the intimate details of our marriage” when the day came. The couple amicably divorced in 1988.